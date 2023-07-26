Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey declared not guilty by a jury in the UK in a sexual assault trial case

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has been acquitted of all charges in a sexual assault trial in the UK. The trial involved allegations of sexual assault made by four men, who claimed that the incidents occurred between 2001 and 2013.

After more than 12 hours of deliberation, the jury at Southwark Crown Court in south London reached majority decisions on the nine counts, including sexual assault. The trial lasted for four weeks.

Throughout the trial, Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to all charges. All four of the alleged victims, whose identities are protected under UK law, testified during the proceedings, as did Spacey himself. The accusers described Spacey as a “sexual bully” and a predator.

Kevin Spacey was previously a prominent figure in the Netflix series House of Cards, but he was fired in 2017 after fellow actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual misconduct.

During the trial, the prosecution claimed that Spacey’s celebrity status allowed him to evade accountability for his predatory behavior. They argued that Spacey carefully chose his victims, believing they would not report the incidents or be believed if they did, and that even if they were believed, authorities would not take action due to his fame.

Musician Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish testified in support of Spacey, confirming that the actor had only attended one of the musician’s gala parties in 2001. This contradicted one of Spacey’s alleged victim’s claims that the assault occurred while they were driving to John’s White Tie & Tiara Ball in 2004 or 2005.

While testifying, Spacey stated that his relationship with one of the alleged victims was consensual. He defended himself during the trial, maintaining that he had not engaged in non-consensual sex.

Spacey expressed disbelief at the idea that one of the complainants would betray him, stating, “I never thought that (the man) I knew would…20 years later stab me in the back.”

The jury’s verdict marks the end of a highly publicized trial that drew attention to issues of sexual assault and the abuse of power in the entertainment industry.