Security forces’ two buses torched by Manipur mob, no injuries

In the Kangpokpi district of Manipur, two security force buses carrying troops were set on fire by a mob, according to officials.

There were no casualties reported.

On Tuesday night while the buses were leaving for Dimapur, the incident happened in Sapormeina.

The buses with Manipur registration numbers were halted at Sapormeina by a group of individuals from one of the warring factions who insisted they check to see if any members of the other community were on board.

Some of them set fire to the buses.

Nearly three months ago, ethnic conflict erupted in the northeastern state, resulting in the deaths of over 160 people and the injuries of hundreds more.

On May 3, after the hill districts held a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest the Meitei community’s desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) classification, violence broke out.

Tribals, which include the Nagas and Kukis, make up 40% of Manipur’s population and are primarily concentrated in the hill regions, whereas Meiteis make up around 53% of the state’s population and reside primarily in the Imphal Valley.