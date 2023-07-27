Know the best age to become a father

As per a study published by Better Health, men’s sperm production declines around the age of 40-45. Then they may not have children or their partner may have an abortion. Men can become infertile due to various problems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the main causes are alcohol consumption, smoking, steroid use, drug use, cancer treatment and diabetes.

With increasing age, athletic ability decreases and body functions slow down. Lifestyle is also an important factor for this. The health of the sperm depends on its quantity, structure and motility. If there are less than 15 million sperm per milliliter of semen, pregnancy is not possible.

Male fertility is at its healthiest during the period from 22-25. It is best to try for babies before the age of 35.

Experts recommend a man is best suited to fatherhood from his late 20s to early 30s.