Man from Pune detained by NIA in relation to Islamic State module case

On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made its fifth arrest in connection with the Maharashtra Islamic State module case, this time of a Pune resident.

Following NIA raids in Pune’s Kondhwa neighbourhood, Dr. Adnanali Sarkar (43), was detained for encouraging violent actions promoted by the banned terrorist group.

During searches of the accused’s home, the NIA also seized various incriminating items, including computer devices and documents pertaining to the IS.

According to officials, the information that was seized proved Sarkar’s devotion to IS and his involvement in inspiring and enlisting at-risk kids to further the murderous agenda of the group.

A conspiracy to further ISIS terrorist activities under the group’s various names, including the Islamic State (IS), Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Daish, Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), Islamic State Wilayat Khorasan, and Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham Khorasan (ISIS-K), was allegedly hatched by the accused, according to officials.

The ‘Maharashtra ISIS module’ of Sarkar, according to NIA officials, was used to wage war against the Indian government and to undermine the nation’s unity, integrity, security, and sovereignty.

In the case, which the NIA had reported on June 28, 2023, Sarkar’s arrest is the fifth. After thorough searches in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune, four further suspects were apprehended on July 3, 2023.

The individuals detained were Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh aka Abu Nusaiba from Pune, Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Mumbai, Sharjeel Shaikh, and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Thane.

Officials stated that a new investigation into the Maharashtra ISIS module issue is ongoing.