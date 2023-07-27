Man shot and killed on a soccer field at US Adams Morgan recreation center in northwest Washington

A tragic event occurred at a recreation center in Adams Morgan, Northwest Washington, DC, where a man was discovered shot and killed on a soccer field during the evening hours of Wednesday, according to media reports. The police have stated that the shooting resulted from a dispute, and they are now actively searching for the responsible gunman.

The incident took place at the Marie Reed Community Center along 18th Street at around 8:20 pm. However, it appears to be unrelated to the ongoing soccer game that was taking place at the time, as confirmed by the police.

Witnesses, who were playing soccer on the field, informed the News4 media outlet that they observed two men sitting under a tree, overlooking the field just before the gunshot was fired. Following the shooting, one of the men calmly walked away and fled in a vehicle, while bystanders rushed to help the victim.

Regrettably, the man who sustained the gunshot wound was unresponsive when the police arrived and was declared dead at the scene. At this moment, the identity of the victim has not been disclosed, and there have been no reports of other injuries.

Acting Chief Pamela Smith, recently appointed as the leader of the Metropolitan Police Department, provided a press update near the crime scene. Chief Smith indicated that based on preliminary findings, the individuals involved in the shooting were acquainted with each other, and the incident did not seem to be random or linked to the nearby soccer game. Witnesses did not recall hearing any arguments leading up to the gunfire, Officer Smith reported.

Additionally, Chief Smith assured the public that there is currently no perceived threat to public safety, as the incident appears to be an isolated dispute between the two individuals involved. She stated, “This does not appear to be anything other than a dispute between two individuals. There is no threat to public safety at this time.”

The police are continuing their investigation to apprehend the gunman and gather further details about the circumstances surrounding this tragic shooting.