Amazon launches floating ‘I Have Space’ store on Dal Lake

Amazon India has introduced its first-ever floating ‘I Have Space’ store on Dal Lake in Srinagar. The owner of the houseboat Selec Town, Murtaza Khan Kashi, will take charge of delivering packages to customers residing in houseboats, ensuring doorstep deliveries. This initiative aims to enhance the speed and reliability of Amazon’s deliveries across Srinagar while creating opportunities for small businesses. Karuna Shankar Pande, the Director of Amazon Logistics in India, expressed that this move would bolster Amazon’s delivery network in the region.

The ‘I Have Space’ program was launched in 2015 and currently collaborates with 28,000 local neighborhood and kirana partners in approximately 420 towns and cities across India. This innovative program forms partnerships with nearby stores and small businesses to facilitate product deliveries within a radius of 2 to 4 kilometers. Amazon’s efforts to expand its delivery network through such creative partnerships demonstrate their commitment to providing efficient services and empowering local businesses.