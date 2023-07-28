Archaeologists in Rome unearth the ruins of Nero’s long-lost imperial theatre beneath a hotel site

Archaeologists in Rome have made a remarkable discovery by unearthing the ruins of Nero’s Theatre, an imperial theater mentioned in ancient Roman texts but never before found.

The site was found beneath the garden of a future Four Seasons hotel, located near the Vatican, as reported by the Guardian.

The excavation was carried out during planned renovations on the Palazzo della Rovere, a Renaissance building on Via della Conciliazione, which houses an ancient Vatican chivalric order. The order leases the space to a hotel to raise funds for Christians in the Holy Land.

Since 2020, a team of archaeologists has been diligently excavating beneath the walled garden of Palazzo della Rovere. Initially intended for renovations, the site unexpectedly revealed significant historical treasures.

The governor general of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, Leonardo Visconti di Modrone, confirmed that the Four Seasons hotel chain will occupy the site.

The hotel is expected to be ready to welcome visitors and pilgrims during the Vatican’s 2025 jubilee, which is estimated to attract around 30 million people to Rome.

The significance of the findings goes beyond the discovery of Nero’s Theatre. The excavation provided a unique opportunity to explore various periods of Roman history, spanning from the empire to the 15th century.

Among the notable discoveries were artifacts from the 10th century, including colored glass goblets and pottery fragments. This period in Rome’s history was relatively obscure, making these findings especially valuable.

Before this excavation, only seven glass chalices from this era had been found, but the site yielded an additional seven, significantly enriching our understanding of the time.

The presence of marble columns and plaster decorated with gold leaf provided compelling evidence that the site was indeed Nero’s Theatre, as described in ancient texts by Pliny the Elder.

The location of the theater aligns with historical references and confirms its identification. The discovery marks a momentous breakthrough in understanding ancient Roman entertainment and architecture.

Archaeologists and authorities are committed to responsibly preserving these historical treasures. Movable antiquities will be carefully transported to a museum, where they can be studied and admired.

As for the ruins of Nero’s Theatre itself, they will be covered again after thorough studies and documentation are completed. This measure is taken to protect the remains from potential damage and degradation.

As Rome prepares for the Vatican’s 2025 jubilee and the influx of millions of visitors and pilgrims, this discovery adds to the city’s allure and cultural richness.