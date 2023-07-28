Breaking Bad goes hindi: Zee Cafe to air popular Crime Drama in India

Indian audiences will soon have the opportunity to watch the highly acclaimed American series “Breaking Bad” in Hindi, as it will be airing on Zee Cafe, the TV channel confirmed. The crime drama follows the journey of Walter White, portrayed by Bryan Cranston, as he transforms from a high school chemistry teacher into a methamphetamine producer to secure his family’s future. Zee Cafe stated that the show’s focus on themes like antiheroism, power, and integrity makes it a captivating watch for viewers. The channel excitedly announced the return of this iconic series, now available not only in English but also in Hindi. However, the exact date of the Hindi version’s premiere is yet to be revealed.

“Breaking Bad,” created by Vince Gilligan, has earned widespread acclaim, earning 64 Emmy Awards and seven Golden Globes across various platforms. With a talented cast including Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk, and Anna Gunn, the show originally aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013, spanning five successful seasons.