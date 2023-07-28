Fishermen survive trawler capsizing in Bay of Bengal

On Friday, officials reported that eight fishermen were rescued from the Bay of Bengal after their trawler overturned. The fishermen had set out to catch hilsa and were fishing in the vicinity of Gangasagar, located in the South 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal, when their trawler encountered turbulent waters, leading to the unfortunate capsizing.

Despite the perilous situation, the fishermen displayed remarkable resilience, managing to stay afloat for an entire hour while clutching onto their belongings. Their distress signals were fortuitously spotted by another fishing trawler, which hastened to their aid and rescued them from the treacherous waters.

Following their rescue, the fishermen were promptly taken to a hospital situated in the Purba Medinipur district. According to reports, the fishermen’s health conditions were deemed stable by the officials.

The incident highlights the dangers and uncertainties faced by fishermen as they venture out into the open sea in pursuit of their livelihoods. It also underscores the crucial role played by the fishing community in assisting one another during emergencies at sea. The successful rescue serves as a testament to the bravery and camaraderie exhibited by those who make their living from the waters.