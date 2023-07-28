Former White House chef found dead after going missing while paddle boarding

Earlier this week, Massachusetts State Police reported that a former White House chef was found dead after going missing while paddle boarding near the summer home of former US President Barack Obama. However, recent reports from DailyMail.com have raised questions as the details surrounding the 911 distress call have emerged and the call’s absence from official logs remains a mystery.

According to reports, authorities received a distress call at 7:46 pm (local time) stating that the chef, Tafari Campbell, had fallen into the water and was unable to resurface. Strangely, while the call was added to the Edgartown Police Department’s logs, crucial information regarding the purpose of the call was left blank, unlike all other calls on that eventful night, which were properly documented.

Tafari Campbell, the Obama family’s former personal chef, was found dead in a large lake on Martha’s Vineyard island by divers. He was paddle boarding when he disappeared under the waves.

After leaving the White House, Barack Obama purchased a multi-million dollar waterfront property on Martha’s Vineyard, where he frequently vacationed with his family during and after his presidency.

The Massachusetts State Police responded to the call reporting that a male paddle boarder had gone into the water, appeared to struggle briefly to stay on the surface, and then submerged without resurfacing.

The body was discovered the following morning, and after a search into the night, it was later identified.

US media outlets reported that Campbell had previously worked as a sous chef in the White House before becoming the personal cook for the Obamas.

At the time of the accident, the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, were not at their home.

The Obama family later released a statement through various US media outlets, referring to Campbell as “a beloved part of our family” and expressing sorrow over his passing.