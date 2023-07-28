INDIA Opposition alliances to send delegation to Manipur amidst govt pressure

The opposition alliance INDIA is increasing pressure on the government by sending a 20-member delegation of MPs to Manipur. The purpose is to assess the situation in the violence-hit state and meet with the Manipur Governor during their visit. The delegation will be in Manipur on July 28 and 29, and each party will send one representative. The decision to send the delegation came after the opposition parties moved a no-trust motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha. They are demanding a comprehensive statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue, followed by a detailed discussion. The delegation aims to see the real situation on the ground and gather information from the affected areas and relief camps.