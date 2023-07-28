India Reports 52 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Active Cases Stand at 1,455

As of the latest update on Friday, India reported 52 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 1,455, as stated by the health ministry. The death toll from the viral disease reached 5,31,915, according to the ministry’s 8 am data. With the addition of these new cases, India’s total COVID-19 tally has reached 4,49,95,486.

The health ministry’s website indicated a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, signifying a substantial number of people, amounting to 4,44,62,116, have successfully recuperated from the disease. The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

In a significant effort to combat the pandemic, India has administered a remarkable 220.67 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines as part of its nationwide vaccination drive. This ongoing vaccination campaign aims to protect the population and curb the spread of the virus across the country.