Japan Open: India’s Lakshya Sen enters semifinals

Tokyo: In badminton, India’s ace player Lakshya Sen entered the men’s singles semifinals of Japan Open Super 750 badminton in Tokyo. The 2022 Commonwealth Champion Lakshya Sen defeated Koki Watanabe of Japan by ’21-15. 21-19′ in the quarterfinals. Lakshya Sen had won the Canada Open Super 500 earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were crashed out of the event. The Indian pair lost to Olympic winners Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lan of Chinese Taipei by ‘15-21, 25-23 16-21’.

Indian eighth seed HS Prannoy will be in action later in the day against World and Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen.