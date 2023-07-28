DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Japan Open: India’s Lakshya Sen enters semifinals

Jul 28, 2023, 02:11 pm IST

Tokyo: In badminton, India’s ace player Lakshya Sen  entered the men’s singles semifinals of Japan Open Super 750 badminton in Tokyo. The 2022 Commonwealth Champion Lakshya Sen defeated Koki Watanabe  of Japan  by ’21-15. 21-19′ in the quarterfinals. Lakshya Sen had won the Canada Open Super 500 earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were crashed out of the event. The Indian pair lost to Olympic winners Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lan of Chinese Taipei  by ‘15-21, 25-23 16-21’.

Also Read: Altercation over lack of salt in chicken curry leads to beating and stabbing in Kollam; 5 injured

Indian eighth seed HS Prannoy will be in action later in the day against World and Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Jul 28, 2023, 02:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button