July 2023 set to be hottest month in recorded history

UN and EU monitors have stated that July is on track to become the hottest month ever recorded, with the likelihood of being “unprecedented” in thousands of years. This scorching heat, amplified by global warming, has affected regions in Europe, Asia, and North America, exacerbating wildfires in Canada and parts of southern Europe.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that the era of global warming is over, and the world is now facing the era of “global boiling.” The World Meteorological Organization and Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) reported that the first three weeks of July already surpassed global average temperatures for any comparable period since the 1940s.

Carlo Buontempo, Director of C3S, pointed out that the temperatures observed during this period have been remarkably high, leading scientists to believe that the record for the hottest month has been broken even before the month’s end. Moreover, data from proxies like tree rings and ice cores suggests that these temperatures may be unparalleled in the last few thousand years and could even extend back as far as 100,000 years.

The burning of fossil fuels has driven approximately 1.2 degrees Celsius of global warming since the late 1800s, resulting in more intense, prolonged, and frequent heatwaves, as well as escalating extreme weather events such as storms and floods.