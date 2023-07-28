Lok Sabha adjourned amid opposition protests over Manipur situation

On Friday, the Lok Sabha session was disrupted due to protests by opposition members concerning the Manipur issue. As the session began at 11 am, the opposition immediately demanded a discussion on the no-confidence motion they had moved against the Modi government. The Speaker, Om Birla, urged the opposition to participate in the proceedings, emphasizing the importance of the Question Hour for government responses to member queries. The Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, referred to a historical precedent of starting a no-confidence motion debate promptly on May 10, 1978. In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi defended the current proceedings, stating that the debate could commence within 10 days, and challenged the opposition to defeat their bills if they had the required numbers. However, the protests and slogans persisted, leading to the Speaker adjourning the House till 12 noon.

The Manipur violence issue has been causing disruptions in both Houses of Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session since July 20. The opposition has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a discussion on the situation in Manipur. Consequently, they moved a no-confidence motion against the government to compel the Prime Minister to address the Manipur violence matter. The trigger for these demands was a distressing incident in which a video went viral, showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in a Manipur village on May 4. The incident provoked nationwide outrage, and seven people have been arrested in connection with the case. On Thursday, the government informed the Supreme Court that the investigation into the matter has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).