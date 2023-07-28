Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh, No Casualties Reported

On Friday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that Arunachal Pradesh experienced an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale. Thankfully, there have been no casualties or property damage reported thus far, as stated by officials. The quake’s epicenter was located north of Pangin in Siang district. According to the NCS’s Twitter handle, the earthquake occurred on July 28, 2023, at 08:50:36 IST, with a latitude of 30.01 and longitude of 98.48. The quake had a depth of 10 kilometers and its location was approximately 221 kilometers NNW of Panging, Arunachal Pradesh, India. This incident comes after another earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Tawang district in the same northeastern state on July 22. Authorities and local communities must remain vigilant about seismic activities to ensure public safety.