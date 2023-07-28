Major twist in missing case: Noushad found alive from Thodupuzha, dismissing wife’s murder claim

Pathanamthitta: In a shocking, bizarre turn of events, Noushad, a Pathanamthitta native, who went missing one-and-half years ago and was thought to be dead, was found alive on Friday morning. The police traced the Pathanamthitta native, who went missing from his home in Kalanjoor a year-and-half ago, from Thodupuzha in Idukki district.

Talking to the media, Naushad asserted that he didn’t notice the reports on his missing case and that he had no idea about his wife’s claims about his murder. ‘I fled Pathanamthitta after frequent quarrels with my wife. The local residents at my wife’s place assaulted me when I attacked her in an inebriated state. I fled out of fear’, he said adding that he did not own a mobile phone.Noushad added that he was unaware of his wife’s claim that she killed him. He did, however, admit that he feared his wife and had issues with her.

Earlier, Noushad’s wife, Afsana, confessed to killing her husband and burying his mortal remains. Following his disappearance, Afsana said in a statement before the police that she had seen her husband in the locality. However, CCTV footage failed to identify the presence of Noushad. Later, Police took Afsana into custody after suspecting foul play in the incident. In the subsequent questioning, she revealed of killing her husband and burying him. However, she made contradictory statements later and even affirmed that she had dumped Noushad’s body in a river.

Naushad, who is currently at the Thodupuzha DySP office will be taken to Pathanamthitta soon. His parents have expressed happiness over the good news. Thodupuzha police traced Naushad after receiving information on the missing person’s presence at a house in Kuzhimattom area in Thodupuzha. He has been employed in a rubber estate at Thommankuthu for over a year. As per reports, his co-workers intimated the police about him.