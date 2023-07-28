Mumbai, Gujarat receive torrential rain, Mumbai-Pune expressway affected by landslide

Numerous states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, were placed on heavy rain alert for the next five days as a result of the country’s widespread, relentless rainstorms.

On Thursday night, an official reported that a new landslide had happened on the Mumbai-Pune expressway close to the Kamshet tunnel, impeding the movement of vehicles. According to the source, there were highway police officers on the scene and work was being done to clear the debris from the busy 6-lane road.

For the past several days, Maharashtra has seen significant rain in some areas. Thursday’s torrential downpours in Mumbai caused waterlogging and gridlock in certain parts, while Thane and Raigad, two nearby districts, received over 100 mm of rain.

On Wednesday, the city recorded its wettest July ever, with the month having so far seen a record 1557.8 mm of precipitation, according to the IMD.

Since heavy rain is expected in some remote areas on Friday, the IMD has issued a yellow advisory for Mumbai.

According to the weather forecast at 8 am, Mumbai and its suburbs would likely experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the chance of extremely high rainfall in remote areas. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 km/h are highly likely on occasion, according to Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).