North Korea unveils two new unmanned aerial vehicles closely resembling US drones

On Thursday, North Korea unveiled two new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that closely resembled US drones, according to NK News. The display of military capabilities occurred during the “Weapons and Equipment Exhibition 2023” in Pyongyang, commemorating the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War.

Among the advanced weaponry showcased were two previously unseen UAVs and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). The new North Korean drones appeared to be similar to the US military’s RQ-4A Global Hawk and MQ-9 Reaper, indicating the nation’s progress in developing combat and reconnaissance drone capabilities comparable to the United States.

However, an expert from the International Institute for Strategic Studies pointed out that while the North Korean UAVs may visually resemble their US counterparts, they might not match the American drones’ performance capabilities in terms of flight, avionics, or sensor payloads.

One of the exhibited UAVs had two different types of missiles under its wings, similar to the US MQ-9 Reaper combat UAV. The other model, first seen during testing the previous month, had a wingspan of about 115 feet (35 meters) and a v-tail design.

Experts acknowledged the resemblance of the North Korean designs to known drone models but were cautious about attributing the similarity to stolen information or knowledge.

In addition to the UAVs, the exhibition featured North Korea’s Hwasong-17 liquid-fuel ICBM and transporter erector launch vehicle (TEL), both displayed in camouflage paint schemes, indicating potential deployment to military units. The Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM, successfully tested in April and July, was showcased separately on stands next to its transporter. The Hwasong-12Na (Hwasong-12B), equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), was also displayed.

The extravagant event was attended by delegations from Russia and China, led by their respective defense minister and politburo member. This marked rare diplomatic exchanges amid North Korea’s years of isolation during the pandemic.

According to KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un engaged in a “friendly talk” with the Russian defense minister, who presented Kim with an autographed letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin during the exhibition.