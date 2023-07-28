Passenger arrested for false bomb threat at Cochin International airport

A 55-year-old passenger, Sabu Varghese, found himself in trouble at Cochin International Airport in Kerala. Apparently frustrated with the lengthy security procedures while waiting to board his flight, he made a false claim that another passenger’s baggage contained a bomb. The incident took place on Thursday, and the local police in Nedumbassery arrested Sabu Varghese after verifying the claim as a hoax through thorough checks. It seems his irritation led him to make this dangerous statement. Subsequently, the airport authorities handed him over to the Kerala police, who later arrested him formally. However, he was later released on bail. Such false bomb threats can result in serious consequences, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of not making false claims in such sensitive situations.