PM at G20 environmental summit says, India currently engaged in projects ‘Lion, Dophin’

India is one of the top five nations in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was speaking to the G20 environment and climate sustainability ministerial conference on Friday. According to PM Modi, India has consistently been at the forefront of taking steps to conserve, maintain, and enhance biodiversity.

‘We have also set a target of attaining net zero by 2070. We continue to collaborate with our partners through our alliance including the international solar alliance, CDRI and the leadership group for industry transition,’ the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also discussed the International Big Cat Alliance, which was established by India to protect seven big cats.

‘India has recently launched the international Big Cat Alliance for the conservation of 7 big cats on our planet. It is based on our learnings from Project Tiger, a pioneering conservation initiative. As a result of Project Tiger, 70% of the world’s tigers are found in India. We are also working on Project Lion and Project Dolphin,’ he said.

PM Modi established the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) in Karnataka in April with the intention of reducing poaching and the illegal wildlife trade.

The IBCA will concentrate on the preservation and protection of the seven main big cats in the globe, including the Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar, and Cheetah, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). PM Modi requested the formation of an Alliance of Global Leaders in July 2019 to decisively combat wildlife trafficking and poaching in Asia.