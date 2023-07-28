PM Modi Holds Meeting with Gujarat Ministers; Reviews Schemes and Projects Implementation

On Thursday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with Gujarat ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar during his two-day visit to the state. Each minister presented an overview of the major schemes and ongoing projects in their respective departments, along with their future plans. The meeting was attended by all members of the Council of Ministers in the BJP government.

Earlier in the day, Modi had attended programs in Rajkot before arriving in Gandhinagar in the evening. On the second day of his visit to his home state, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate an exhibition on the semiconductor industry at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre in the state capital on Friday.

During his visit, he had already inaugurated a greenfield international airport near Rajkot city and other development projects. Additionally, he addressed a gathering in Rajkot city.

The meeting with Gujarat ministers provided an opportunity for the Prime Minister to get insights into the progress and future direction of various initiatives in the state. This visit reflects Modi’s commitment to fostering development and engagement with the region.