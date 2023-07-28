Report: Indian immigrants in UK advised to pretend to be a part of the Khalistan movement and apply for asylum

A report by a British media outlet alleges that Indian immigrants entering the United Kingdom illegally have been advised by the country’s lawyers to falsely claim association with the Khalistan movement and seek asylum under fabricated human rights claims. The report prompted the UK watchdog for solicitors to launch an investigation into legal firms and individuals suspected of violating regulations.

The report, conducted as an undercover sting operation by The Daily Mail, involved an undercover reporter posing as an Indian national who arrived in Britain illegally seeking work. The reporter was charged significant sums of money and advised to apply for asylum in the UK under false pretenses.

The media report suggests that some lawyers in the UK are advising illegal migrants from the Indian state of Punjab to fabricate persecution claims based on their supposed support for Khalistani groups. Khalistan is a separatist movement that seeks the break-up of Punjab. The lawyers allegedly coached the reporter to create a harrowing backstory for the asylum application, including claims of sexual torture, beatings, slave labor, false imprisonment, death threats, and suicidal tendencies due to persecution in India.

The report exposes several lawyers who boasted high success rates in such cases, using various tactics to enhance the credibility of the asylum claims. These tactics included associating the reporter with anti-government political groups, romantic relationships outside of the traditional caste system, or claiming homosexuality.

The British media report notes a significant increase in asylum applications in 2022, with nearly half of them coming from people who arrived by small boats. A considerable number of rejected asylum claimants appealed the decisions, highlighting the complexities and challenges in the UK’s immigration system.

In response to the report, the UK Prime Minister shared the story on social media and criticized the solicitors involved, vowing to combat the exploitation and illegal entry into the country. A member of the cabinet in the Ministry of Justice called for strong sanctions against solicitors found guilty of abusing the immigration system.

The Solicitors Regulatory Authority (SRA) confirmed that it is investigating the firms and individuals involved, aiming to protect the public from potential abuses. The SRA has the authority to take urgent action and may even close down firms suspected of involvement in asylum claim abuses. Up to 40 firms are reportedly being monitored by authorities in connection with these suspected abuses.