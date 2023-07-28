Report: Trump instructed employees at his Florida resort to delete security videos in classified documents case

US prosecutors have alleged that Donald Trump instructed employees at his Florida resort to delete security videos while he was being investigated for retaining classified documents. The case against the former president has expanded, with US Special Counsel Jack Smith filing three new criminal charges, bringing the total to 40. The charges also implicate a Mar-a-Lago resort maintenance worker, Carlos De Oliveira, in conspiracy to obstruct justice. De Oliveira is accused of helping Trump conceal the documents.

According to the indictment, De Oliveira informed a co-worker at the resort that Trump wanted the security videos deleted after they were subpoenaed by the Justice Department. He has also been charged with making false statements to the FBI during an interview, denying any involvement in moving boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Reports reveal that Trump’s attorneys met with Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing investigations related to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol and the probe into Trump’s possession of highly classified documents.

Trump has taken to social media to assert his innocence and criticize the investigation as a politically motivated “witch hunt.” He has claimed, without evidence, that widespread voting fraud led to his election loss.

In July, Trump disclosed that he received a letter from Smith indicating that he was a subject of the January 6 investigation. The letter mentioned potential federal criminal statutes related to conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Trump’s legal team has resisted meeting with Smith, and logistics regarding Trump’s appearance for an arraignment at the federal court in Washington upon filing the indictment have likely been discussed.

Last month, Trump faced indictment for illegally retaining top-secret defense and intelligence documents. The indictment remained sealed until Trump confirmed its issuance. It was unsealed on June 13, coinciding with his appearance in federal court in Miami.

As the legal proceedings continue, the possibility of an indictment against Donald Trump has significant implications for the former president and the political landscape leading up to the upcoming election. The investigation has drawn attention and keeps the nation on edge awaiting its outcome.