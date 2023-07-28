Researchers developed tiny robot that can travel deep into the lungs and has the ability to detect signs of cancer

Researchers at the University of Leeds have made a significant breakthrough by creating a small robot capable of traveling deep into the lungs to detect early signs of cancer. This tiny robot, equipped with an ultra-soft tentacle measuring only 2 millimeters in diameter and controlled by magnets, can access even the smallest bronchial tubes, potentially transforming lung cancer treatment.

The development of this magnetic tentacle robot was a collaborative effort among scientists, engineers, and clinicians at the STORM Lab in Leeds. In tests conducted on a cadaver’s lungs, it was found that the robot can reach 37 percent deeper than standard equipment with minimal tissue damage.

Funded by the European Research Council, the findings of the research were published in Nature Engineering Communications on July 27. Professor Pietro Valdastri, the director of the STORM Lab and research supervisor, expressed excitement about this innovative approach, highlighting its specificity to anatomy, softness, and full shape control through magnetics. These features have the potential to revolutionize internal navigation within the body.

The magnetic tentacle robot not only improves lung navigation during biopsies but also opens the possibility for less invasive treatment. By enabling clinicians to target malignant cells precisely, healthy organs and tissue can continue to function normally.

Dr. Giovanni Pittiglio, co-author of the report, emphasized the goal of providing curative aid with minimal pain for patients. The remote magnetic actuation of the ultra-soft tentacles allows deeper access while minimizing trauma to the patient.

The team is now preparing to collect the necessary data for human trials. Zaneta Koszowska, the lead author of the paper and a researcher at the University of Leeds School of Electronic and Electrical Engineering, highlighted the significance of their work in magnetically controlled robotics. Their findings indicate that diagnostic procedures with a camera and full surgical procedures can be performed in small anatomical spaces.

This groundbreaking research offers the potential for earlier cancer detection and less invasive treatment, providing hope for more effective and patient-friendly lung cancer care in the future.