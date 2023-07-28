Russian court sentences two alleged Ukrainian intelligence agents to 15 years in prison for espionage

According to local media quoting the FSB security service, a Russian court has sentenced two individuals suspected of being Ukrainian intelligence agents to 15 years in prison for espionage.

The FSB did not disclose any specifics about the accused individuals or the court that delivered the verdict. Russia has frequently announced the arrests of alleged spies since the start of its war in Ukraine 17 months ago.

The FSB claimed that the Ukrainian agents were detained last year on suspicion of espionage and involvement in the deaths of Russian troops and destruction of equipment in the area where Russia is conducting its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

On the war front, Ukraine continued its counteroffensive against Russian troops as it seeks to regain territories lost to the Kremlin in the battlefield.

Recently, the Russian army asserted that it repelled a Ukrainian attack involving several hundred soldiers near the town of Orikhiv in the south. This region is one of the areas where Kyiv is carrying out its counteroffensive.

In the past weeks, Ukraine has reported success in its counteroffensive despite consistent Russian attacks. The counteroffensive began after Ukraine acquired Western weapons and bolstered its offensive forces.

According to CNN, Ukraine has been focusing on the southeast and has deployed more forces in that region. This development indicates that Ukraine may have identified potential weaknesses in Russian defensive lines.

The Ukrainian military’s main efforts are in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Oblasts, but its counteroffensive has a presence in other eastern areas as well.

On one of the front lines in southeast Ukraine, in the Staromaiorske area east of Zaporizhzhia city, the armed forces claimed to be “solidifying positions.”

Ukraine has not officially confirmed the extent of its counteroffensive, but Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine’s attacks had “significantly” intensified. However, he also claimed that all counteroffensive attempts were halted, and the enemy was forced back with substantial casualties.