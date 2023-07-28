SC extends Enforcement Directorate chief’s tenure till September 15

The Supreme Court has extended the tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra, the chief of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), until September 15, considering it to be in the “public and national interest.” A three-judge bench, led by Justice B R Gavai, stated that Mishra’s term as ED director will end on the night of September 15-16.

During the proceedings, the court questioned Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about the perception being created by the Centre that the entire department is filled with incompetent individuals and relies solely on one competent person to function. The court expressed concerns about the demoralizing effect this may have on the entire force. They highlighted that under normal circumstances, such an application for extension would not have been entertained.

The extension was granted in response to the Centre’s plea to extend Mishra’s tenure until October 15, citing the ongoing Financial Action Task Force review and the necessity of Mishra’s continuation as ED chief.

Previously, the court had directed Mishra to step down by July 31, but considering the circumstances, the extension was provided to serve the country’s interests.