Spicy Tomato Rice Recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup Basmati rice (or any long-grain rice)

– 2 medium-sized tomatoes, finely chopped

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1-inch piece of ginger, minced

– 1 green chili, finely chopped (adjust to your spice preference)

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to your spice preference)

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1/4 teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

– 2 tablespoons vegetable oil or ghee

– 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro (coriander leaves)

– Salt to taste

– 2 cups water

Instructions:

1. Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for about 20 minutes and then drain.

2. In a deep pan or a rice cooker, heat the oil or ghee over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and asafoetida. Let them sizzle for a few seconds.

3. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.

4. Stir in the minced garlic, ginger, and green chili. Cook for another minute until the raw smell disappears.

5. Add the chopped tomatoes, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Cook the tomatoes until they become soft and the oil starts to separate.

6. Add the soaked and drained rice to the pan. Mix well with the tomato-spice mixture, ensuring the rice is coated evenly.

7. Pour in the water and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and let the rice cook for about 15-20 minutes or until it’s fully cooked and the water is absorbed.

8. Once the rice is done, fluff it gently with a fork. Garnish with chopped cilantro.

9. Serve the spicy tomato rice hot with raita, yogurt, or your favorite side dish.

Enjoy your delicious and flavorful spicy tomato rice!