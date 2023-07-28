Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended lower on Friday . The domestic indices were settling lower for the second day in a row. BSE Sensex closed 107 points, or 0.16%, lower at 66,160.20. NSE Nifty ended at 19,646.05, down 14 points, or 0.07%.

About 1774 shares advanced, 1641 shares declined, and 163 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Enterprises and M&M. Top losers were Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, BPCL, Tata Motors and HCL Technologies.

Among sectors, power and realty indices rose 2%, while metal, capital goods and healthcare added 0.4%t each. On the other hand, selling was seen in the banking, oil & gas and information technology sectors. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap index added 0.5% each.