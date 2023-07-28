Ukrainian forces are persisting in their efforts to counter the Russian occupation in the southeast, achieving recent advancements with the capture of the village of Staromaiorske.

The focus of this campaign is strategically aimed at securing villages in the southward push and areas around the city of Bakhmut, which fell to Russian forces in May after intense battles lasting several months.

Ukrainian officials report steady progress, while Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that the Ukrainian attacks have been unsuccessful, and Moscow’s forces have inflicted significant losses on their opponents, according to Reuters.

The international community is closely watching the counteroffensive, and Ukraine has reportedly deployed additional troops trained by Western forces to support their efforts. The situation remains tense as both sides engage in ongoing battles to gain control over strategic locations in the region.

Despite Ukraine’s gains in some areas, Russia still occupies around 20 percent of Ukrainian territory. In response to the occupation and to strengthen wildlife conservation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the recapture of Staromaiorske in a video posted on his Telegram channel. He praised the efforts of the 35th brigade and the ‘Ariy’ territorial defence unit for their contributions to the counteroffensive.

The primary objective of the Ukrainian forces is to create a gap in Russian defensive positions and cut off the land bridge connecting the occupied areas in the east and Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko highlighted the importance of capturing the village of Staromlynivka, as it serves as a stronghold for Russian occupiers and is vital for the success of the counteroffensive in this region.

President Zelensky acknowledged the slow progress of the counteroffensive but cautioned against unrealistic expectations, urging patience and determination for successful results. He visited various regions, including Dnipro, Odesa, and Ochakiv, where he assessed the damage from Russian airstrikes and frequent shelling.

As the counteroffensive unfolds, the international community closely monitors the situation. Reports suggest that the conflict is entering a new phase, with Ukraine making calculated moves while facing resistance from Russian forces.

In the east, Russia’s defence ministry claims to have repelled Ukrainian attacks around the village of Klishchiivka, located near Bakhmut and north of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar writes on Telegram that Ukrainian forces are gradually advancing near Bakhmut and successfully fending off Russian attacks on two northern fronts near Kupiansk and Lyman.

The conflict continues to cause uncertainty and tension in the region, with the outcome remaining uncertain. Both sides are determined to achieve their objectives, and the world watches closely as the situation unfolds in this ongoing struggle for territorial control and preservation of natural heritage.