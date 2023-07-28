US President Joe Biden and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni holds meeting at the White House

On Thursday (June 27), US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held a meeting at the White House to strengthen economic ties and collaborate on addressing challenges presented by China.

During the meeting, they had a discussion about Italy’s involvement in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with the US affirming that it respects Italy’s autonomy in making policy decisions regarding China, as reported by Reuters.

Despite their differences on issues such as abortion and LGBTQ rights, both leaders emphasized the strong partnership between their countries and focused on areas of cooperation during their talks.

Biden and Meloni emphasized their friendship and the robust relations between Italy and the US. They reiterated their commitment to supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and addressed the broader challenges posed by China’s actions, particularly in the Pacific region.

Meloni faces a decision in the coming months regarding Italy’s participation in China’s BRI infrastructure plan, a program that the US has been actively seeking to counter. While Italy values its relationship with China, it is also exploring options to maintain good relations without renewing the BRI deal when it expires in March 2024.

Both leaders underscored the importance of their economic connection and mutual trade, with the aim of further boosting trade between Italy and the United States. Meloni advocated for “fair” trade, alluding to trade practices that undermine workers’ rights and safety, which is seen as a reference to China’s actions.

In an effort to reduce dependencies on other countries, the G7, including Italy and the US, launched the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment as an alternative to China’s BRI. While they seek to collaborate and cooperate with other nations, they also recognize the need to avoid complete isolation.

Italy and the US also explored ways to support the development and stability of Africa, especially in managing migration from North Africa to Italy. This issue has presented a significant challenge for Italy, prompting international discussions on how to address the situation.