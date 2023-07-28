White House clarifies that President Joe Biden will not pardon his son who pleaded not guilty to two tax charges

The White House has clarified that President Joe Biden will not grant a pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, who recently pleaded not guilty to two tax charges in court. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed this matter during a briefing when she was asked if there was a possibility of the president pardoning his son, to which she firmly responded with a “no.”

Hunter Biden faced two misdemeanor tax charges, and it was expected that he would plead guilty as part of a deal with federal prosecutors. This deal also included a pre-trial diversion program for a felony guns charge. However, the deal was delayed due to a question from the judge.

Republicans have raised concerns about Hunter Biden’s business dealings and personal struggles with addiction, using these issues to make accusations of corruption against President Biden. Some even called for his impeachment, as reported by Reuters.

The power of pardon, established in Article 2 of the US Constitution, grants the president the authority to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, with the exception of cases of impeachment. Over the years, the use of the pardon power has become controversial, with some past presidents bestowing pardons on donors and supporters.

Former President Donald Trump currently faces 71 criminal indictments and might seek to prolong these legal battles in hopes of securing a pardon, possibly during his own run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 or under another Republican president. However, it’s important to note that presidential pardons do not apply to state-level indictments, and Trump faces 34 criminal charges in New York and potential charges in Georgia.

During his time in office, President Joe Biden has used the pardon power sparingly, mainly focusing on convictions related to drug offenses. In contrast, former President Trump issued a total of 143 pardons and 94 commutations, including controversial ones for close advisers like Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, and Paul Manafort.

According to data from the Pew Research Centre, Trump’s use of executive clemency power was less frequent compared to most other presidents since the turn of the 20th century.