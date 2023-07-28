YSR Congress Party backs Modi govt, rejects No-Confidence motion

The YSR Congress Party has made the decision to back the Narendra Modi government in Parliament and oppose the no-confidence motion brought forth by the 26-party opposition alliance, known as INDIA. The opposition alliance has presented a notice of no-confidence in the Lok Sabha, demanding that the Prime Minister addresses the situation in Manipur within the House. Although the notice has been accepted, a date for the debate has not been finalized yet.

YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader, Vijayasai Reddy, expressed that bringing a no-confidence motion during a period of turmoil in Manipur and with two hostile neighboring countries is not in the best interest of the nation. Instead, he urged for cooperation and working together, and therefore, the YSRCP will support the government and vote against the motion.

The YSR Congress Party holds 22 seats in the Lok Sabha and nine seats in the Rajya Sabha. Additionally, the party has confirmed its support for the government in the Rajya Sabha when the bill to replace the Delhi Services ordinance is brought up for consideration next week. This support from the YSRCP will be crucial for the BJP-led NDA to ensure the smooth passage of the bill in the Upper House.