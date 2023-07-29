8 including a child killed as bus falls into ravine

Diamer: At least 8 people, including a child, were killed and 9 others were injured after a van carrying tourists plunged into a ravine. The accident took place near Babusar Pass in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan.

The van carrying 16 tourists was going to Gilgit from Sahiwal. It collided with a car and fell into ravine. After it fell into the ravine, the van caught fire.

Earlier this month, 6 people were killed and 17 others were injured when a bus carrying tourists fell into a gorge on the Karakoram Highway close to the Thalichi area in Gilgit Baltistan.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules and reckless driving. According to World Health Organization estimates, more than 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan’s roads in 2018.