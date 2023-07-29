Abhishek Banerjee’s name included in chargesheet for teacher recruiting scam

Abhishek Banerjee, the leader of the Trinamool Congress, was cited in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet about the ongoing investigation into the teachers’ recruitment scam. Additionally, this is the first time a chargesheet from a central agency has included the name of the TMC leader.

According to the chargesheet filed by the investigating agency, Tapas Kumar Mondal disclosed that Sujoy Krishna Bhadra’s close friend Kuntal Ghosh had obtained money from him to pay for a number of unauthorised hiring of applicants as primary teachers. He then sent the money to Sujay Krishna Bhadra. Leader of the Yuva Trinamool, Ghosh.

Sujay Krishna Bhadra, who was then the president of the All India Trinamool Youth Congress, handled Abhishek Banerjee’s financial problems, according to the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet. ED also revealed how close to Banerjee SK Bhadra was.

Additionally, according to ED, Sujay Krishna Bhadra used to go to Manik Bhattacharya’s office, the former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, to deliver Abhishek Banerjee’s message.

Sujay Krishna Bhadra was the subject of a 7,000-page supplemental chargesheet that the investigating agency presented to the Special (CBI) Court on Friday. In relation to the anomalies in the hiring of teachers and personnel in government-aided schools in Bengal, Sujay Bhadra was accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.