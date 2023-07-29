After being threatened by accused, rape survivor in Rajasthan attempts suicide

After receiving repeated threats from the accused, a rape survivor in Rajasthan’s Alwar district made an attempt at suicide by ingesting a deadly chemical. The woman was taken to a hospital immediately and is now receiving treatment.

Premlata Verma, the woman’s brother-in-law, was accused of sexually assaulting her in a previous complaint, the officer in charge said, adding that an investigation was ongoing and efforts were being made to apprehend the accused.

The woman’s husband, on the other hand, claimed that his wife was raped on July 24 after being grabbed from behind by Tareef, her brother-in-law.

The woman’s husband claimed, ‘She told me about the incident when she got home, and we filed a report on July 25 at the Malakhera police station.’

After we made a complaint, Tareef and his family came to our house and verbally attacked my wife, telling her to make up or suffer serious repercussions.

She tried to commit herself by ingesting poison because she was fed up with the constant threats and the accused’s continued freedom. She was in critical condition when she was brought to the hospital. Police eventually arrived and took a statement from her.