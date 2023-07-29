After Chabad House photographs found with arrested terrorist suspects, Mumbai Police put on high alert

After images of the Jewish Community Centre were discovered with the terrorist suspects detained by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Pune, the Mumbai Police tightened security at the Chabad House in Colaba. The Colaba centre was purportedly under surveillance by the terror suspects.

One of the objectives of the terror attack on November 26th was Chabad House. Since then, a high-security setup with a constant police presence has been in place.

Mohammed Imran Mohd Yunus Khan and Mohd Yunus Mohd Yakub Saki were recently detained by the Maharashtra ATS in Pune. They were preparing an attack in Rajasthan, the investigating agency claimed.

Officials seized two Google photos of the Chabad House from the accused throughout the inquiry. The South Region of Mumbai Police increased surveillance and vigilance at the Chabad House after informing Mumbai Police officials about the images. Additionally, a security drill was carried out nearby.

A important Jewish cultural hub in Mumbai is Chabad House. The local Jewish community as well as visitors can participate in a variety of cultural activities hosted by the Rabbi and his wife. The centre also offers instruction and a location to experience Judaism.