Air India to launch direct flight service to this country: Details

New Delhi: The flag carrier of India, Air India will operate direct flight service connecting New Delhi and Dhaka, Bangladesh. The flight service will start from September 15, 2023. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus A320 aircraft for the service.

Air India’s flight AI237 will leave Delhi airport at 1755hrs, and the flight will arrive at Dhaka airport at 2045hrs. While returning from Dhaka, flight AI238 will depart at 2145hrs, and land in Delhi at 2350hrs.

Air India currently operates on Kolkata and Dhaka routes thrice weekly.

Interested flyers now can pre-book the tickets by visiting Air India’s official website.