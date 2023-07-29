Air India to launch flights to more US cities: Details

Mumbai: Tata Group-owned Air India is planning to operate flights to more US cities. The air carrier will soon start flights to Los Angeles and Boston.

Currently, the airline operates non-stop flights to 5 American cities — Washington, DC, New York, New Jersey, Chicago and San Francisco. At present, Air India has a code share partnership with United Airlines.

The air carrier earlier announced that it will start Delhi-Dhaka direct flight from September 15. The carrier will fly four times a week between the two cities using its Airbus A320 aircraft.Air India currently flies thrice weekly between Calcutta and Dhaka.