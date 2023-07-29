Australia’s Fearful Play Unprecedented: Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his astonishment at Australia’s batting performance during the second day of the final Ashes Test at The Oval. He stated, “I’ve never seen Australia play with so much fear. They are usually so aggressive and try to take the game forward,” as he observed their tentative approach while England’s seamers bowled with control and discipline.

Despite a half-century from Steve Smith and significant contributions from captain Pat Cummins and off-spinner Todd Murphy, Australia managed to post a total of 295 before being bowled out. Vaughan remarked that their batting display was the worst he had witnessed during his time watching them.

Contrasting the situation, England pacer Stuart Broad, who took 2/49, wasn’t surprised by Australia’s approach. He defended their style of play, saying, “They stuck to the style of play that has been very successful for many years. Our style of play isn’t about wanting other teams to emulate it.” Broad acknowledged that Australia’s consistent success and status as world Test champions meant they were unlikely to change their approach to the game.