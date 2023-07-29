Banks to remain shut for 14 days in August: Full list of holidays

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 14 days in next month. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Full list of bank holidays:

August 8: Tendong Lho Rum Faat ( No banking in Gangtok)

August 12: Second Saturday of the month

August 13: Second Sunday of the month

August 15: Independence Day (No banking in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram for Independence Day)

August 16: Parsi New Year (Banks will remain shut in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

August 18: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Banks will remain shut in Guwahati)

August 20: Third Sunday

August 26: Fourth Saturday of the month

August 27: Fourth Sunday of the month

August 28: First Onam (Banks will remain shut in Kerala)

August 29: Thiruvonam (Banks will remain shut in Kerala)

August 30: Raksha Bandhan (Banks will remain shut in Jaipur and Srinagar)

August 31: Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol (Banks will remain shut in Gangtok, Dehradun, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram on account of Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol)