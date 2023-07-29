BJP leader in Meerut wanted on non-bailable warrant in sexual assault case

In a case of sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against a local BJP leader, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the young girl who works for counsel Ramesh Chand Gupta has claimed that he, his relatives, BJP metropolitan unit general secretary Arvind Gupta Marwari, and UPCU’s Sanjeev Goyal Sikka have sexually abused her.

On June 21, the case resulted in Advocate Gupta’s arrest.

According to Sanjay Sharma, SHO of the Daurala police station, a special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act issued the non-bailable warrant (NBW) against BJP leader Arvind Gupta Marwari.

Giving specifics about the incident, the police claimed that two tapes that allegedly showed advocate Gupta molesting two different ladies had surfaced.

Following the release of the films, the 17-year-old girl vanished under questionable circumstances, and her brother on May 27 filed a missing person report.

On June 15, she was safely found.

According to police, when she was brought before a court on June 16, she accused attorney Gupta, the BJP leader, and Sikka of sexual abuse.

The lawyer and the BJP leader were subsequently arrested for rape. Despite the fact that the advocate was detained, the BJP leader is missing.

Arvind Gupta Marwari’s arrest is being sought after the NBW was issued, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan.

The SSP stated that he will shortly be detained and brought before the court.

The SSP stated that the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Consumer Cooperative Union was accused of molestation and that the matter is now under investigation.

The action against Arvind Gupta Marwari has been requested from the state government, according to BJP Metropolitan President Mukesh Singhal.