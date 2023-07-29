CBI to Increase Female Officers in Manipur Assault Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into a disturbing case of alleged sexual assault on two women by a mob in Manipur. The incident, captured in a viral video, caused widespread outrage across the country. In response to this heinous crime, the CBI will deploy more women officers and forensic experts to conduct a thorough probe.

The video that circulated on social media depicts the victims helplessly enduring constant molestation while pleading for mercy from their captors. Following a reference from the Union home ministry, the CBI assumed jurisdiction over the FIR registered by Manipur Police. This case adds to the six others related to violence in Manipur already under the CBI’s investigation.

The tragic incident occurred in Kangpokpi district on May 4, and the video surfaced just before a planned protest march by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) to raise awareness about the plight of tribals in Manipur.

The perpetrators’ act of sharing the video on social media further intensified the victims’ suffering, revealing their identities to the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud expressed deep anguish and condemned the incident.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic clashes between the Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis in the hills since May 3. The violence has resulted in over 150 deaths, highlighting the tense ethnic dynamics in the region.

Meiteis constitute about 53% of Manipur’s population and primarily reside in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, make up 40% of the population and live mainly in the hill districts. The situation demands a thorough investigation and swift justice for the victims.