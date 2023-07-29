Countdown for the launch of PSLV-C56 starts

The countdown has begun for the launch of Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite and six co-passenger satellites aboard a PSLV rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The mission, scheduled for July 30, follows the successful PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 launch in April, which catered to Singapore’s customers. PSLV-C56 will carry the DS-SAR satellite, a primary Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites, in a dedicated commercial mission by NewSpace India Ltd., ISRO’s commercial arm. The lift-off is set for 06.30 am, and the satellites are expected to be injected into a Near-equatorial Orbit at an altitude of 535 km.

The DS-SAR satellite, weighing 360 kg, is developed through a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering, Singapore. Its primary purpose is to support the satellite imagery requirements of various Singaporean government agencies. PSLV is renowned for its reliability in placing satellites in the intended orbit and will be on its 58th flight and 17th vehicle with Core Alone Configuration during this mission.

DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, enabling all-weather day and night coverage at a resolution of 1 meter with full polarimetry. The co-passenger satellites include technology demonstration microsatellite VELOX-AM, experimental satellite ARCADE, nanosatellite SCOOB-II, technology demonstrator payload NuLIoN by NuSpace, nanosatellite Galassia-2, and the ORB-12 STRIDER satellite developed through international collaboration.

This rocket launch marks ISRO’s second campaign this month, following the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14.