Criminal banished from Wayanad returns within 10 days to commit thefts.

A habitual offender, Aalakkal Veettil Rafeeq (39), faced the consequences of his actions once again in Wayanad. Having been banished for a year under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA), he returned to the district and was arrested for a series of crimes just 21 days later.

The residents of Kalliyattukunnu played a significant role in his capture during a robbery, promptly handing him over to the Mananthavadi Police. Rafeeq was caught stealing Rs 460 and cigarettes from the area.

Upon further investigation, the police discovered that Rafeeq had been involved in a string of thefts, including incidents on July 16, only ten days after he was banished from Wayanad by DIG North Zone, Putta Vimaladitya.

The police connected him to the thefts through his footwear marks found at crime scenes. These marks linked him to incidents at Varadimoola, where he stole knives from Vanitha Mess, broke into the Bismi Store, and robbed the Anna Store, amounting to Rs 13,000 stolen in total.

Apart from the cases in Wayanad, Rafeeq is also accused in three cases in Kottayam’s Manarcad and an NDPS case for smuggling ganja.

Given his violation of the restrictions imposed by KAAPA, the police now plan to impose section 3 of the Act, which could lead to a prison sentence of six years for Rafeeq.

On Friday, he was produced at the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court in Mananthavady and remanded to judicial custody. The question now remains, what’s next for this KAAPA violator?