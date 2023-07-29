Exciting OTT Releases: ‘Maamannan’, ‘Kolla’, and ‘Regina’!

This week, OTT platforms are set to deliver an array of thrilling releases, including a mix of movies and series. One standout is ‘Njaan Ippo Entha Cheyya,’ a hilarious dark comedy inspired by the director’s own experiences during the Covid pandemic.

Another engaging movie, ‘Maamannan,’ directed by Mari Selvaraj, delves into the political battle between Maamannan, an MLA from a lower caste, and Rathnavel, a powerful politician. The film sheds light on caste politics and its impact on marginalized individuals in today’s society, starring Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

On the other hand, ‘Kolla,’ directed by Suraj Varma, presents a thrilling women-oriented heist film featuring Priya Varrier and Rajisha Vijayan. The movie revolves around two women who set up a beauty parlor with ulterior motives, leading to intriguing plot developments.

Meanwhile, ‘Regina,’ directed by Domin D’Silva, follows a determined woman seeking justice for her husband’s murder, confronting numerous obstacles along the way. The film stars Sunaina in the titular role.

For horror enthusiasts, ‘Scream 6,’ an American horror film, reunites four survivors from the Ghostface killings, now residing in New York City. As a new killer emerges, they find themselves in a terrifying battle for survival.

Finally, the crime series ‘Kalkoot,’ featuring Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi, explores a police officer’s journey as she investigates an acid attack case while grappling with personal and professional challenges.

With these captivating releases, there’s plenty to binge-watch this weekend on various streaming platforms. Enjoy the entertainment!