Ganesh Chaturthi: Indian Railways to operate special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced special trains during Ganesh Chaturthi. The Western Railway announced Ganpati special trains between Mumbai and other Konkan districts. The decision was taken considering the heavy passenger rush during the festival. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 19.

List of special trains:

Mumbai Central-Sawantwadi Road Special:

The Mumbai Central-Sawantwadi Road Special (Train No. 09009) will leave Mumbai Central (daily except Tuesday) at 12:00 hrs and will reach Sawantwadi Road at 3:00 hrs on the next day. This train will run from September 14 to September 30.

Train No. 09010 Sawantwadi Road to Mumbai Central Special train will leave from Sawantwadi Road (daily except Wednesday) at 5:00 hrs and will reach Mumbai Central at 20:10 hrs on the same day. This train will run from September 15 to October 1.

These trains will stop at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, SIndhudurg and Kudal station in both the sides.

Vishvamitri- Kudal Weekly Special:

The Vishvamitri – Kudal Weekly Special (Train No. 09150) will leave Vishvamitri station every Monday at 10:00 hrs and will reach Kudal at 4:10 hrs on the next day. This train will be operated on a weekly basis on September 18 and September 25.

The Kudal – Vishwamitri Weekly Special (Train No. 09149) will leave Kudal every Tuesday at 6:30 hrs and will arrive at Vishwamitri station at 1:00 hrs on the next day. This train will run on a weekly basis on September 19 and September 26.

These trains will stop at Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilvade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sidhudurg stations on both sides.

Udhna and Madgaon Ganpati Special:

The weekly Ganpati special trains between Udhana and Madgaon will depart every Friday from Udhna between September 15 and September 29 and on the return journey, the train will leave from Madgaon every Saturday, from September 16 to September 30.