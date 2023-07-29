Hero MotoCorp discontinues this bike: Details

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Hero MotoCorp has discontinued its Xtreme 200S 2V in India. The company also removed the bike from its official website. The bike has been replaced by the all-new Xtreme 200S 4V.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Features:

The newly launched Xtreme 200S 4V is powered by a 200cc, four-valve, oil-cooled motor. This engine generates a max power of 18.9bhp at 8,000rpm, and 17.35Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. The unit has been paired with a five-speed gearbox. It is priced at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The bike sports petal disc brake.The new Xtreme 200S 4V is equipped with smartphone connectivity enabled with Turn-by-Turn navigation along with Bluetooth for call and SMS alerts, and Rear hugger. It offers features such as Gear Indicator, Eco-Mode indicator, Service Reminder and Trip meter.