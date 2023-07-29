India to face West Indies in 2nd ODI today: Possible playing XI

Bridgetown: In Cricket, India will face West Indies in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series today. The match will be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The match will begin at 7 p.m. IST.

The 3rd and final will take place at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on 1st of next month.

India efeated the hosts by 5 wickets in the 1st ODI. The win in the first ODI was the 71st win for India over the West indies in 50-over cricket. Both teams have played 140 ODIs in total. India won 71, West Indies 63, 4 ended without a result, and 2 ended in a tie.

Probable XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (captain & wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar