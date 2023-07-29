Indulge in the Perfectly Balanced Espresso Macchiato

Here’s a simple recipe for making a classic, which is a shot of espresso “stained” with a small amount of milk foam on top:

Ingredients:

– 1 shot of espresso (about 1 ounce)

– A small amount of milk (about 1-2 tablespoons)

Instructions:

1. Start by brewing a shot of espresso using an espresso machine or stovetop espresso maker. Make sure to use freshly ground coffee beans for the best flavor.

2. While the espresso is brewing, froth a small amount of milk using a milk frother or a small whisk. You only need a small dollop of milk foam, so you don’t need to froth a lot of milk.

3. Once the espresso shot is ready, pour it into a small espresso cup or demitasse.

4. Carefully spoon a small amount of milk foam on top of the espresso. The milk foam should only “stain” the espresso and not cover the entire surface.

5. Your Espresso Macchiato is now ready to enjoy! It’s best to drink it while it’s still hot to savor the bold flavor of the espresso with a hint of creamy milk.

Remember, the exact proportions of espresso and milk foam can be adjusted according to your taste preferences. If you prefer a stronger coffee flavor, you can use a single shot of espresso, or if you like a milder taste, you can use a double shot. Enjoy your homemade Macchiato!